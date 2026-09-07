Shafaq News- Gaza/ West Bank

Israeli attacks over the past 24 hours have killed seven Palestinians and injured 30, the Palestinian Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip stated on Monday.

In its daily report, the ministry noted that five of those killed were newly reported deaths, while two others died from injuries sustained earlier, adding, “several victims remain under the rubble or in the streets, as ambulance and civil defense crews have been unable to reach them.”

The ministry said the death toll since the October 11 ceasefire has reached 1,352, while 4,511 people have been injured, and the bodies of 826 people killed during the conflict have been recovered. The overall death toll since October 7, 2023, has risen to 73,658, with 174,622 people injured.

In the West Bank, an Israeli settler was seriously wounded in a stabbing attack near the village of Osrein, southeast of Nablus in the northern West Bank. The Israeli military said it killed the suspected attacker.

Israeli Army Radio reported that a Palestinian drove to a farm in an Israeli settlement near Osrein, got out of his vehicle and stabbed a settler before fleeing the area by car.

Local sources said the attack took place in the Jabal Qamas area between Osrein and Beita, where settlers have recently carried out repeated attacks, including taking control of land and establishing new Israeli settlement outposts.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said he had instructed the military to prepare for an “all-out war” against the Palestinian Authority's leadership, its security forces and affiliated groups, as well as what he described as “offensive infrastructure” in the occupied West Bank.

Katz added that the instructions were intended to bring any confrontation to a complete and rapid resolution if Israel confirms preparations for an attack similar to the October 7 operation targeting Israeli troops and settlements.