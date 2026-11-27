Shafaq News- Baghdad

Shafaq News has obtained the latest draft of Iraq's 2027 federal budget law, which projects expenditures of 217.248 trillion Iraqi dinars and a deficit of 42.161 trillion dinars.

The proposed legislation provides for 120,000 new public-sector employment contracts, the establishment of sovereign investment and armament funds, and a series of taxes, fees, and salary deductions.

The 144-page draft, including financial tables, annexes, and government correspondence, comprises 29 articles across three chapters.

Revenue, Spending, and Deficit

Under the draft, Iraq's total projected revenues for 2027 amount to approximately 175.086 trillion dinars ($115.19 billion), comprising 146.573 trillion dinars ($96.43 billion) in oil revenues and 28.513 trillion dinars ($18.76 billion) in non-oil revenues. These estimates are based on an assumed crude oil export price of $58 per barrel, exports of four million barrels per day, and an exchange rate of 1,500 dinars to the US dollar.

Under the draft, Iraq's total projected revenues for 2027 amount to approximately 175.086 trillion dinars ($115.19 billion), comprising 146.573 trillion dinars ($96.43 billion) in oil revenues and 28.513 trillion dinars ($18.76 billion) in non-oil revenues. These estimates are based on an assumed crude oil export price of $58 per barrel, exports of four million barrels per day, and an exchange rate of 1,500 dinars to the US dollar.

Overall expenditures are estimated at 217.248 trillion dinars ($142.93 billion), resulting in a planned deficit of 42.161 trillion dinars ($27.74 billion). The projected deficit represents approximately 19.4% of planned expenditure, while oil revenues would account for 83.7% of total government revenue.

Read more: Baghdad-Erbil budget dispute: What obstructs a deal?

To finance the shortfall, the draft identifies several domestic and external borrowing options, including Treasury bills, Treasury bonds, national bonds, and loans from state-owned banks and international financial institutions. It also proposes allocating 30% of additional revenues generated when oil prices exceed the budget's reference price to settle outstanding financial entitlements owed to the provinces, with the remaining 70% earmarked for covering the deficit.

Kurdistan Region's Budget Share

Article 10 sets out the financial and oil-related arrangements between the federal government in Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), the autonomous administration in northern Iraq. The article is expected to be revised in light of ongoing negotiations between Baghdad and Erbil and any agreements reached to resolve outstanding disputes. As currently drafted, it allocates the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) a 12.67% share of actual federal expenditures, subject to the provisions governing sovereign, operating, and investment expenditures and the exclusion of sovereign expenses.

The proposed legislation also provides for settling financial entitlements between the federal government and the KRG covering the 2004–2026 period, totaling 9.329 trillion dinars ($6.14 billion). The settlement would be based on the rights and obligations established under the federal budget laws applicable to each fiscal year and carried out over seven years.

Regarding oil exports, the draft requires the KRI to market at least 445,000 barrels per day (bpd) in coordination with the federal Oil Ministry. Exports would be handled through the State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO), Iraq's state-owned oil marketing company, via Turkiye's Ceyhan port. If exports become impossible, the KRI would have to hand over the corresponding oil volumes to the federal Oil Ministry for domestic consumption, in line with demand.

The KRI would also be required to transfer its non-oil revenues to the state treasury in accordance with the Federal Financial Management Law. These revenues would be subject to monthly audits by both the Federal Board of Supreme Audit and the Kurdistan Region's Board of Supreme Audit.

Another provision addresses the KRI’s outstanding debts to the Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI), held with public and private banks, which total 3.446 trillion dinars ($2.27 billion). The debt would be repaid in monthly installments deducted from the KRI's budget allocation beginning in 2027, over seven years.

The article further requires the KRI to transfer any surplus gas production beyond its domestic needs to the federal government. Failure to do so would result in deductions equivalent to the value of the undelivered gas from its financial entitlements.

Contracts with domestic and foreign companies operating in the oil and gas sectors would also fall exclusively under the authority of the federal Oil Ministry. In return, the federal Finance Ministry would be required to transfer the KRI's financial entitlements on a monthly basis, in accordance with the obligations set out in the article.

Both sides would also conduct quarterly financial reconciliations covering their respective oil and non-oil rights and obligations, following audits by their financial oversight bodies.

Sovereign Generations Fund

One of the draft's provisions is the establishment of a Sovereign Generations Fund, with initial capital of 500 billion dinars ($328.95 million). The fund would be affiliated with the federal Council of Ministers and granted legal personality, along with financial and administrative independence. Its resources would include allocations from the federal budget, domestic and foreign grants and donations, and assets recovered through corruption cases.

Recovered assets could take the form of cash, real estate, gold, jewelry, vehicles, and other property.

Other potential sources of funding include land allocated by the Finance Ministry, surplus state-owned properties, assets held abroad, and ownership transfers involving public companies, land, and real estate pursuant to Council of Ministers decisions.

The draft also proposes imposing financial contributions on a wide range of economic activities and revenue streams. These would include taxpayers, customs transactions, registered companies, and revenues generated by universities, schools, hospitals, private clinics, and beauty centers.

Telecommunications and internet companies would also be subject to the proposed contribution system.

The proposed deductions would extend to domestic and international crude oil sales, state investment and operating contracts, vehicle registration and renewal, electricity, water, and telecommunications bills, entry visas and residency permits, fuel sales, and public-private partnership contracts.

In addition, the fund would receive 1% of revenues generated by federations, trade unions, associations, clubs, and chambers of commerce and industry. Under the proposal, the Iraq Development Fund, established under Budget Law No. 13 of 2023, would be dissolved, with all its resources, assets, and liabilities transferred to the new Sovereign Generations Fund.

The Iraqi Fund for External Development would also be placed under the new fund's authority.

Armament Fund and Security Personnel Salary Deductions

Article 23 provides for establishing an Armament Fund affiliated with the commander-in-chief of the armed forces. The fund would be financed through federal budget allocations, 5% of the Sovereign Generations Fund's revenues, and domestic and foreign grants and donations. Its proposed funding mechanism would also include a 0.5% deduction from the salaries and allowances of members of Iraq's security forces.

Separately, the legislation calls for establishing the General Authority for the Development Road, which would be affiliated with the federal Council of Ministers. Its operations would be governed by regulations issued by the council.

The Finance and Planning ministries would be responsible for providing the necessary allocations to complete the Development Road project, with funding capped at 1.5 trillion dinars ($986.84 million), or an equivalent value in crude oil.

A further allocation of up to 500 billion dinars ($328.95 million) is proposed to complete implementation procedures for Baghdad's Fourth Ring Road.

The legislation also calls for preparing the necessary plans and requirements for a second corridor alongside the expressway, dedicated to trucks and other vehicles.

Public-Sector Jobs And Hiring Restrictions

Regarding public-sector employment, the draft proposes suspending recruitment into permanent positions, contract-based jobs, and daily-wage positions. It also calls for eliminating vacant posts and those expected to become vacant through transfers, retirement, resignation, or death, while allowing for several exceptions.

These include regularizing the employment status of existing contractors who remain in service, as well as daily-wage workers with more than three years of service. The Federal Board of Supreme Audit would audit the process and cross-check employment records.

At the same time, the draft provides for hiring 120,000 people on contract. Of these, 50,000 contracts would be allocated among the Ministries of Interior and Defense and the Counter-Terrorism Service. The Council of Ministers would distribute another 70,000 civilian contracts among the provinces according to population shares and a plan prepared by the Council of Ministers.

The Federal Public Service Council would also be tasked with redistributing surplus employees and contractors from government institutions that no longer need their services to other entities, in accordance with instructions issued by the Council of Ministers.

Another proposed restriction would suspend employee transfers and secondments to the three presidencies, the Ministries of Oil, Finance, Defense, Education, Higher Education and Scientific Research, and Foreign Affairs, as well as other institutions where such moves would result in higher salaries and allowances.

New Taxes And Consumer Fees

As part of efforts to increase non-oil revenues, the draft proposes retaining the 10% sales tax on mobile phone and internet services while expanding the range of activities subject to taxation and fees. It would bring individuals operating commercial businesses from their homes and generating daily, monthly, or annual income under the Income Tax Law. Tax collection would be carried out through the electronic tax collection system.

The proposed sales tax would also apply to services provided by restaurants and hotels up to the second-class category, cosmetic clinics, beauty centers, private hospitals, veterinary clinics, and sports and entertainment clubs and venues.

The Council of Ministers would be authorized, when necessary and upon the recommendation of the finance minister, to amend tax rates and defer tax payments for periods of up to six months. However, these changes would not apply to income taxes imposed on petroleum licensing companies or mobile phone and internet companies.

The draft also introduces fixed airport fees of 25,000 dinars ($16.45) per ticket for international travel and 10,000 dinars ($6.58) for domestic flights. The fees would be collected at Iraqi airports and border crossings and paid directly into the state treasury.

Ministries, provincial administrations, and other relevant authorities would be required to collect electricity, telephone, water, sewage, and other fees stipulated under existing laws. Government departments would not process transactions unless applicants provide proof that the relevant bills have been paid.

The draft also calls for maintaining electronic collection systems and automating tax and fee collection procedures through the public sector, private sector, or partnerships between them.

Social media and digital advertising taxes, Public-sector restructuring and investment

The proposed legislation includes measures to regulate the telecommunications and media sectors, including requiring domestic and foreign social media companies and digital streaming platforms to pay income tax in coordination with the Communications and Media Commission and other relevant authorities. It also envisages imposing fees on advertisements published or promoted through social media platforms, including those featuring celebrities and digital content creators.

Local and foreign media agencies and news websites operating in Iraq would also be required to register.

Another provision seeks to regulate the import of telecommunications devices and electronic equipment to prevent counterfeit, stolen, and technically non-compliant products from entering the country.

The Council of Ministers would be authorized to restructure loss-making public companies, change their administrative affiliations, redefine their responsibilities, or dissolve those deemed beyond reform, based on recommendations from the relevant authorities.

The proposal would also allow ministries, provincial administrations, and other government entities not affiliated with a ministry to establish investment and partnership arrangements with domestic and foreign private-sector companies, subject to regulations issued by the Council of Ministers.

In addition, the draft envisages a gradual transition from centralized government financing to self-financing for certain public institutions, including Imam Al-Adham College and Imam Al-Kadhim College, as well as the religious endowment offices. The transition would follow the mechanisms and timelines specified in the legislation.

Read more: $45B deficit looms over Iraq’s draft 2027 budget

Social Protection and Salaries

The draft proposes allocating 3% of the Social Protection Fund's revenues to the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs to support the objectives of the Social Protection Law. The ministry would be required to use population and poverty rates, based on data provided by the Ministry of Planning, to determine eligibility for inclusion in the social protection network.

The Council of Ministers would also be authorized to provide additional funding to address shortfalls in allocations for employee and pensioner compensation, as well as the needs of the Ministries of Electricity and Oil and supplies for the Public Distribution System, Iraq's nationwide food ration program.

Electricity Spending and Foreign Borrowing

Under its performance-based budgeting framework, the draft allocates approximately 41.931 trillion dinars ($27.59 billion) across six government entities.

The Ministry of Electricity would receive approximately 90% of this amount, with allocations totaling 37.734 trillion dinars ($24.83 billion). Of that allocation, approximately 24.6 trillion dinars ($16.18 billion) would be earmarked for purchasing and importing electricity and fuel, while more than nine trillion dinars (over $5.92 billion) would go toward electricity generation.

Additional funding would be directed toward rehabilitating and maintaining electricity transmission and distribution networks.

The draft also provides for continued external borrowing and financing for new projects in cooperation with the World Bank, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the German Development Bank (KfW), the Islamic Development Bank, and international financing and export credit guarantee institutions.

The proposed financing would support projects in electricity, water, healthcare, education, agriculture, housing, transportation, and infrastructure.

The final article stipulates that the law would enter into force on January 1, 2027, following its legislative approval and publication in the Official Gazette.

Note: 1 US dollar = 1,520 dinar