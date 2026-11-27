Shafaq News- Najaf/ Dhi Qar

Iraq's Najaf province recorded five meningitis cases, including one death, while the remaining four patients are receiving treatment at the German Hospital in central Najaf, an media source told Shafaq News on Friday.

In Dhi Qar, Provincial Council Health Committee Chairman Ahmed Al-Khafaji said the council had received no reports from the provincial Health Department of meningitis cases, adding that the committee and health authorities would monitor the situation in the coming days.

On November 26, Wasit Provincial Council member Habib Al-Badri reported around 15 meningitis deaths, including students, and around 30 infections, all among students.