Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Iraq's Oil Minister Basim Al-Abadi traveled to Kirkuk on Friday with his top officials to oversee the shake-up at the state-run North Oil Company, whose leadership was suspended this week in an oil smuggling probe, an informed source told Shafaq News.

The company runs major oilfields in Kirkuk and other northern provinces. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi suspended its director general, Faisal Hummadi Ramadan, and his deputies, and ordered an investigation into the former director general.

Al-Abadi met the company's newly appointed chief, Qadouri Abdul Salim, before chairing a session of the ministry's senior advisory council at the company's headquarters. The talks focused on carrying out Al-Zaidi's orders, pursuing the investigations and tightening oversight of oil operations, while making sure production and exports continue without disruption.

Earlier in the day, Al-Abadi opened a pumping station in Kirkuk, raising the export capacity of the old Iraq-Turkiye pipeline to 300,000 barrels per day.