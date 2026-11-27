Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Iraqi Oil Minister Basim Mohammed Khudair Al-Abadi on Friday opened the IT1 pumping station in Kirkuk, allowing the old Iraq-Turkiye oil pipeline to export 300,000 barrels per day in a first phase after a 12-year shutdown.

Crude will flow through the 46-inch line from IT1 to the IT1A station and on to the metering station, according to an Oil Ministry statement, with capacity set to rise to 500,000 bpd once a second pumping station has been rehabilitated. The ministry described the restart as an important step in expanding Iraq's crude export capacity and diversifying its export routes.

The opening builds on the resumption of pumping on Nov. 17 from the IT1A station, which Al-Abadi credited to engineers from the state-run North Oil Company who rehabilitated the line. The pipeline, which runs from Kirkuk to Turkiye's Ceyhan port, went out of service in March 2014 following repeated militant attacks.