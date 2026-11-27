Shafaq News

Pep Guardiola urged Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portuguese Football Federation to part on good terms, saying the way Portugal bids farewell to its record scorer matters to future generations of players.

Speaking to former Brazil striker Romario on Romario TV, the former Manchester City manager said both sides should put their differences aside.

Ronaldo, 41, played his final match for Portugal on September 24, a 1-0 Nations League win over Wales. He later left the team camp without permission before a match against Denmark, prompting the federation’s disciplinary council to suspend him for 30 days and fine him.

On November 5, he announced his international retirement without directly addressing the dispute.

Ronaldo scored 146 goals in 234 appearances, both men’s international records, and captained Portugal to its first major trophy at Euro 2016 and to Nations League titles in 2019 and 2025.

Portugal paid tribute to Ronaldo in Braga on November 14, when its players walked out for a Nations League match against Denmark wearing shirts bearing his name and No. 7. In the seventh minute, fans applauded as the scoreboard displayed “Obrigado, capitão” (“Thank you, captain”).