Shafaq News/ The absence of Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo from the Saudi Al-Nassr team’s trip to Baghdad has caused remarkable losses in Iraq’s black market ticket sales, just hours before Al-Nassr's AFC Champions League opener against Al-Shorta.

Al-Nassr announced that Ronaldo, the team’s captain and top scorer, would miss Monday’s match due to illness, leading to a sharp decline in ticket demand and prices in the black market.

Tickets for the match between Al-Shorta and Al-Nassr sold out quickly after,000 Iraqi dinars being released, with some prices soaring to 150 thousands dinars (approximately $100) on the black market, according to Iraqi media reports. However, following the news of Ronaldo's absence, ticket prices plunged to below their official rate.

Videos circulating on social media showed large crowds at ticket sale outlets, with many fans expressing frustration over not securing tickets despite arriving early on Sunday morning. Iraqi media also reported that additional tickets were printed, exceeding the capacity of Al-Madina International Stadium, raising concerns about crowd control at the event.