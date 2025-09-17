Cristiano Ronaldo coming to Baghdad

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to travel to Baghdad with Al-Nassr, according to the Saudi club’s official squad list, marking his long-awaited appearance after withdrawing from a 2023 fixture, disappointing Iraqi fans.

The Portuguese striker was expected to play in Baghdad that year against Al-Shorta but pulled out hours before the trip, citing illness. His absence sparked frustration, leading him to issue an Instagram message wishing his teammates luck and assuring Iraqi supporters: “I hope to see you all soon.”

Former Al-Zawraa Club Vice President Ghaith Abdul Ghani told Shafaq News on Wednesday that Al-Nassr had provided an official list of more than 100 traveling members, with Ronaldo among them. “His presence in Iraq will have a significant impact and bring joy to Iraqis."

Al-Zawraa will host Al-Nassr in the AFC Champions League 2 group stage, where they share Group D with Istiklol Dushanbe of Tajikistan and India’s Goa. The 32-team competition, ranked below the AFC Champions League Elite, is divided equally between East and West Asia.