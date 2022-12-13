Cristiano Ronaldo is determined to lead his country at Euro 2024

Shafaq News/ Cristiano Ronaldo is relentless to continue playing for Portugal until at least Euro 2024, according to reports.

Ronaldo's side exited the World Cup on Saturday at the quarter-final stage after losing 1-0 to Morocco, and the 37-year-old was in floods of tears as he went down the tunnel after the final whistle.

It may have been the final time fans got to see the five-time Ballon d'Or winner on the international stage, but Ronaldo has no intention of making that his swansong.

As reported by CM Journal, he wants to continue playing for his country and already has his sights set on the next international tournament - Euro 2024 in Germany.

Ronaldo lost his place in Portugal's starting XI for his side's last two games in Qatar, but he believes he can captain the team at the next Euros when he is 39.

His cause could be helped if manager Fernando Santos departs. Santos has been in charge of the national team since 2014, leading them to glory at Euro 2016.

He insisted that he still had a "close relationship" with Ronaldo even after dropping the star, but it appeared that he lost patience with him midway through the tournament.

Ronaldo's intention to keep putting himself forward for selection reiterates the message he delivered on his Instagram on Sunday when he insisted that he would "never turn my back on my colleagues and my country."