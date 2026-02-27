Kurdish Alliance in Iran denounces Pahlavi remarks, reaffirms commitment to Kurdish rights

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Alliance of Kurdish Political Forces in Iran on Friday accused Reza Pahlavi of “adopting an exclusionary stance”, responding to his late remarks that suggested the military should confront what he described as separatist movements.

In a statement, the alliance said Pahlavi’s comments reflect a centralized, security-driven approach to addressing ethnic and political demands, stressing that Kurdish demands fall within what it described as legitimate national and democratic rights.

Pahlavi has said that certain political parties and movements in Iran represent separatist currents that threaten the country’s territorial unity. He described Iran’s unity as a “red line” that is not open to negotiation, urging the army to be prepared “to confront separatist groups to safeguard the country’s integrity.”

The statement alleged Pahlavi of playing a negative role during the “Woman, Life, Freedom” protests, arguing,” he contributed to divisions within the opposition and drew criticism over his positions toward Iranian state institutions.”

The alliance reaffirmed its commitment to the rights of the Kurdish people and other ethnic groups in Iran, adding that “hostile statements will not deter us from continuing joint action.” It also called on other Kurdish forces to join the alliance to confront “chauvinistic and authoritarian rhetoric.”

On February 24, five Iranian Kurdish parties formed a new political alliance aimed at unifying their ranks and strengthening Kurdish influence in Iran’s evolving political landscape, a senior Kurdish official told Shafaq News. According to Karim Parwizi, a senior member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI), the new alliance brings together the Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK), the Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK), the Khabat Organization of Iranian Kurdistan, the Kurdistan Toilers Association, and the KDPI.