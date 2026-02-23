Iranian Kurdish parties form new political alliance

Shafaq News- Tehran

Five Iranian Kurdish parties formed of a new political alliance aimed at unifying their ranks and strengthening Kurdish influence in Iran’s evolving political landscape, a senior Kurdish official told Shafaq News on Monday.

According to Karim Parwizi, a senior member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI), the new alliance brings together the Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK), the Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK), the Khabat Organization of Iranian Kurdistan, the Kurdistan Toilers Association, and the KDPI.

He pointed out that political engagement and dialogue remain the primary path to achieving legitimate rights, adding that the right to self-defense remains in place in the event of any attack. “Available means are tools aimed at achieving the core objective of self-determination and ensuring a just and democratic future.”

Mounting internal and external tensions in Iran require Kurdish forces to unite and assume “a historic responsibility” to defend the rights of the Kurdish people and other communities and to advance a democratic system that upholds justice and equality, he noted.

The parties are among the main Iranian Kurdish opposition movements, and their alliance emerges as Iran witnesses protests that began on December 28 following a currency collapse and soaring prices. HRANA reported more than 6,000 deaths, compared with about 3,000 acknowledged by authorities, as tight information controls have obscured the full toll.