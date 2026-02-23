Erbil Chamber to attend Arab-African Investment Conference

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Arab Women Investors Union on Monday invited the Erbil Chamber of Commerce and Industry to participate in the International Arab-African Investment Conference to strengthen economic partnerships, according to a statement on Friday.

The Head of the Erbil Chamber, Gailan, Haji Saeed, said that the Erbil Chamber would take part in the conference with a high-level delegation of Kurdistan Region business leaders and investors, during a virtual meeting with Arab Women Investors Union Chairwoman Huda Issa.

The two sides also discussed ways to strengthen economic ties between the Kurdistan Region and the Arab Republic of Egypt, reviewing key investment opportunities across multiple sectors in the Region, as well as the facilities and incentives offered to foreign investors.