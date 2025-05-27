Erbil: Kurdistan handles 25% of Iraq-Turkiye trade

Shafaq News/ Around 25% of trade between Iraq and Turkiye passes through the Kurdistan Region, the Erbil Chamber of Commerce announced during a major business forum held in the Kurdish capital on Tuesday.

The event, organized with the Turkish Exporters Assembly, brought together 21 Turkish companies and their Kurdish counterparts to explore new trade and investment opportunities. Officials from both sides, including Turkiye’s Consul General in Erbil and Kurdistan’s Deputy Trade Minister, emphasized the strategic economic ties between the two sides.

Turkish officials noted that trade volume between Iraq and Turkiye reached $15B in 2024, with Turkish companies playing a leading role in reconstruction projects across Iraq worth up to $35B.