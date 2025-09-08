Dutch companies explore trade opportunities in Kurdistan

Shafaq News – Erbil

Ten Dutch companies met with Kurdish officials and business leaders in Erbil on Monday to discuss expanding trade and investment between the Netherlands and the Kurdistan Region.

In a statement, the Erbil Chamber of Commerce and Industry said Chamber President Geilan Haji Said described the visit as “an opportunity” to strengthen commercial cooperation, exchange expertise, and highlight the capacities of both sides.

He pointed to agriculture, energy, tourism, education, and health as key sectors for investment, reaffirming the Chamber’s support for Dutch businesses entering the market. Citing recent trade figures, he highlighted $1.2 billion in Dutch exports to Iraq—largely agricultural products—against $5 billion in Iraqi exports to the Netherlands, mainly oil.

Assistant Minister Kamal Hawari outlined procedures for foreign company registration, noting that 29 Dutch firms currently operate in the Region, most of them in Erbil. He urged greater Dutch participation in trade fairs and deeper business engagement.

Dutch Deputy Consul Bertille Snoir announced upcoming trade missions and new joint project initiatives.