Shafaq News- Baghdad

India's exports to Iraq fell 44% in the first nine months of 2026 to $1.381 billion, down from about $2.464 billion in the same period last year, according to data from India's Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics.

Exports stood at $545 million in the first quarter, dropped to $317 million in the second and recovered to $519 million in the third.

Rice led the list at $467 million over the three quarters, followed by frozen beef at $241 million, tea at about $60 million and pharmaceuticals at $59 million.

Other exports included vegetable oils at about $24 million, blankets at $15.9 million, blood products and vaccines at $15.2 million, auto parts at $8 million, iron and steel structures at $7.1 million and medical equipment at $6.8 million.

The second-quarter slump came as shipping through the Strait of Hormuz was disrupted following the US-Israeli war on Iran that began on Feb. 28.