India and Turkiye navigate Strait of Hormuz following Iran’s approval

Shafaq News- Washington

India and Turkiye have received Iran’s approval to transit ships through the Strait of Hormuz, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, noting that all commercial vessels must now coordinate with Iranian authorities and obtain prior clearance as military tensions rise in the region.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, the outlet indicated that although Iran has not officially closed the strait, it exercises de facto control over navigation, allowing ships to pass selectively based on political and security considerations. Several vessels have already received permission to transit, while others remain on hold, causing delays in shipping schedules and driving up maritime transport costs.

The development comes as hostilities between Iran, the United States, and Israel enter their 18th day. On Monday, US President Donald Trump acknowledged that securing the Strait of Hormuz would take time and require international cooperation, urging NATO members to assist in safeguarding the strategic waterway.

Japan, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France rejected Trump’s call, stressing the need to weigh national interests and assess whether their vessels are ready for such a mission.

The Strait of Hormuz carries about 20% of the world’s oil and roughly 4.5% of global trade. Recent moves by Iran have effectively slowed traffic through the maritime gateway, pushing oil prices more than 20% higher to over $104 per barrel, the highest level since July 2022.