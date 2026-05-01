Iraq’s Babil protests erupt after activist shooting

Shafaq News- BabilDozens of protesters gathered outside the Babil provincial headquarters in central Hilla on Friday, condemning the attempted assassination of civil activist Dirgham Majid.

Demonstrators called for the identification of those responsible, insisting they would not back down under any circumstances until the findings of the investigative committee are made public.

Majid was shot on April 21 in al-Hamza al-Gharbi district, south of the province, while inside a grocery store. Witnesses reported that two masked assailants on a motorcycle opened fire, striking him in the leg before fleeing to an unknown location. The activist has accused Asaib Ahl al-Haq of carrying out the attack, urging Governor Ali Turki, who is affiliated with the group, to reveal those responsible.