Teachers protest in Iraq’s Babil over pay dispute

Shafaq News – Babil

Thousands of teachers rallied in Babil province on Wednesday to demand activation of the Teacher Protection Law and to oppose a Finance Ministry challenge to recent parliamentary amendments improving their pay and benefits.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Protesters said the law remains unenforced despite years of calls for implementation, leaving educators vulnerable to threats and attacks. They also rejected the ministry’s earlier attempt to block salary increases, retroactive payments, and promotion allowances, calling the move an infringement on rights guaranteed to more than a million education workers.

Babil Teachers Syndicate chief Thaer Wahid al-Jubouri submitted the demands to Governor Adnan Fayhan for referral to the Iraqi government. Educators warned of escalating steps, including sit-ins, a central protest in Baghdad on Sunday, and a possible nationwide strike if their demands are ignored.

Read more: $103 allowance denied: Teachers accuse Iraq's government of post-election betrayal