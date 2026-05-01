Iraq pushes peace as US forces mass near Iran

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Tehran

Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on Friday reaffirmed Baghdad’s support for a peaceful resolution to the conflict between Iran and the United States, warning that the ongoing war is fueling regional instability and has already impacted Iraq.

According to a statement from the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, Hussein stressed, during a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, the need to reach a final settlement to end the conflict, noting that its continuation has contributed to widespread instability across the region.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry stated that Araghchi has held a series of calls with regional counterparts in Turkiye, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iraq, and Azerbaijan, attributing the instability to “US and Israeli aggression.”

US media reported that Washington has received a revised Iranian response to its latest conditions for ending the conflict, delivered through Pakistani intermediaries. Pakistani officials expressed optimism that an agreement may now be closer than before the updated reply.

Tehran has entered a new round of negotiations mediated by Pakistan “in good faith” despite “a lack of trust in Washington,” Araghchi indicated, adding that Iran remains open to diplomacy if the United States tones down its threatening rhetoric.

He also expressed appreciation for the “constructive role” of some regional states in supporting diplomatic efforts and preventing further escalation, while emphasizing that Iran’s armed forces remain prepared to respond decisively to any threat or attack.

Separately, flight monitoring data and Western media reports indicated a large-scale US air bridge heading toward the Gulf, involving military flights and logistical support deployments, in what appears to signal preparations for a potential strike against Iran.

Read more: Washington pursues regional de-escalation through fragile frameworks