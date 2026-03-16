EU maps out plans to shield Strait of Hormuz

Shafaq News- Brussels

The European Union (EU) is stepping up efforts to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, amid fears that rising tensions in the Middle East could disrupt global trade and send oil prices soaring.

In a statement on Monday, EU foreign policy chief Kaya Kallas confirmed talks with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to secure the flow of energy and goods through the waterway. She added that the EU is reviewing changes to its Naval Force Operation Atalanta to strengthen maritime security in the region.

“Closure of the Strait of Hormuz could drive oil prices sharply higher and leave some countries, particularly in Africa, struggling to access essential food supplies,” Kallas warned, noting that EU leaders will meet in Brussels on Thursday to assess the conflict’s impact on fuel availability and costs and explore ways to ease rising energy bills.

The warning comes as the war between Iran, the United States, and Israel intensifies, entering its 17th day. Earlier today, US President Donald Trump indicated that securing the Strait of Hormuz will take time and require international cooperation, urging North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) members to help protect navigation through the strategic waterway.

Japan, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France rejected Trump’s appeal, stressing the need to determine whether involvement serves national interests and whether their vessels are prepared for the mission.

The Strait of Hormuz carries about 20% of the world’s oil and roughly 4.5% of global trade. Recent moves by Iran have effectively slowed traffic through the maritime gateway, pushing oil prices over 20% higher to more than $104 per barrel, the highest level since July 2022.