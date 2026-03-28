US nears end of military mission in Iran

Shafaq News- Washington

US Vice President JD Vance on Saturday indicated that Washington intends to continue operations in Iran for “a little while longer,” with the objective of “neutering” the Islamic Republic for a “very, very long time.”

Speaking on the Benny Show podcast about rising gas prices linked to the war, Vance asserted that the US has accomplished the vast majority of our military projects, adding, “We’re not interested in being in Iran a year down the road or two years down the road. We’re taking care of business. We’re going to be out of there soon, and gas prices are going to come back down.”

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iranian targets, causing extensive destruction and killing former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei along with several senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commanders. In response, Iran carried out retaliatory operations that affected Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia. Tehran also closed the Strait of Hormuz, a key global trade corridor, pushing oil prices higher to approximately $107 per barrel.