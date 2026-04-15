US seeks comprehensive pact instead of truce renewal with Iran

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump renewed his push on Wednesday for a comprehensive deal with Iran, signaling he will not extend the temporary ceasefire signed on April 8 and instead seeks a broader settlement before tensions escalate again.

In remarks to ABC News, Trump pointed to the scale of damage inside Iran following joint US and Israeli airstrikes, noting that a deal could open the way for reconstruction efforts. He also portrayed Iran’s political landscape as shifting, indicating that Washington had “removed extremists” from senior positions in Tehran.

US Vice President JD Vance reinforced that approach, pointing to ongoing efforts aimed at securing a wide-ranging agreement rather than a narrow arrangement. During a speech at the University of Georgia, Vance indicated the ceasefire remains intact as negotiations continue, describing the goal as a settlement addressing multiple files, including Iran’s regional role.

Citing deep mistrust between Washington and Tehran, he cautioned that progress may take time, adding that Iran’s negotiating team has shown openness to reaching an understanding.

These remarks came after the collapse of US-Iran talks in Pakistan on April 12, with Washington citing Tehran’s refusal to abandon nuclear weapons ambitions, while Iran accused the United States of shifting conditions and exerting pressure through a maritime blockade. Trump later imposed a blockade on Iranian ports to curb Tehran’s oil exports. The Wall Street Journal estimated the disruption could cost about $435 million per day. Meanwhile, Iran warned that no port in the Gulf or the Sea of Oman would be safe if Iranian ports were targeted.

Read more: US-Iran talks collapse; Analysts warn of high escalation risk as ceasefire deadline nears