Iraq adds new power supplies from Turkiye and Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News- Mosul

Iraq has brought new electricity supplies online through Turkiye and the Kurdistan Region, adding around 1,200 megawatts to the national grid in an effort to improve power availability during the summer, a local electricity official in Nineveh told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

Approximately 600 megawatts had recently entered Iraq’s national grid through the Turkish interconnection line, while a similar amount was supplied through KAR Group in the Kurdistan Region, the source said, adding that Nineveh will receive about 8.5% of the additional power, with the remainder distributed to other Iraqi provinces through the national network.

“These lines do not benefit Nineveh alone but support the stability of Iraq’s electricity system as a whole.”

The additional supply is expected to improve electricity services in Nineveh, where residents of Mosul are currently receiving between 14 and 16 hours of power per day, a level the source described as more stable than in previous periods.

However, he cautioned that the current stability may not be sustained, noting that rising temperatures and increased demand during the summer could affect supply hours in the coming months.

On Saturday, Iraqi Electricity Minister Ali Saadi Waheeb ordered the formation of a central emergency operations room to address challenges expected during the summer of 2026.

The development comes as Deputy Electricity Minister for Production Mohammed Nima recently warned that Iraq’s power generation system is facing “very critical conditions” due to declining domestic gas production and a 50% reduction in gas imports from Iran amid ongoing regional conflict and tensions.