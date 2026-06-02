US imposes sanctions on Iranian crypto exchanges and individuals

Shafaq News- Washington

The United States imposed a new round of sanctions targeting Iranian individuals and cryptocurrency exchange platforms, the US Department of the Treasury stated on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Treasury said the measures target four Iranian nationals and four Iran-based digital asset exchanges, which are Nobitex, Bitbinn, Ramzinex, and Wallex.

The department warned that foreign financial institutions and individuals could also face sanctions if they engage in certain transactions with any of the four companies, alleging that Nobitex had helped the Iranian government evade sanctions and provided the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps with cover for financial transactions and cyber-ransom activities.

Today, Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control designated Nobitex, Iran’s largest digital asset exchange, along with three other Iranian digital asset exchanges, as part of Economic Fury and the Trump Administration’s efforts to eliminate the threat posed by the Iranian… — Treasury Department (@USTreasury) June 2, 2026

Separately, the US State Department said Nobitex had assisted the Central Bank of Iran in accessing millions of dollars and enabled individuals close to the Iranian government to use trading platforms.

During the recent conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel, Nobitex transferred Iranian funds abroad and helped preserve government assets despite internet disruptions, the State Department added.