Washington has no right to pressure Saudi Arabia over the OPEC+ decision

Category: World

Date: 2022-10-21T16:23:51+0000
Shafaq News/ On Friday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called the United States to lift sanctions on Iran to decrease oil prices.

"We see that a country (the United States) has threatened Saudi Arabia, especially recently. This bullying is not correct," Cavusoglu said at a news conference.

"We don't think it's right for the U.S. to use it as an element of pressure on Saudi Arabia or any other country in this way," he added.

Sanctions need to be lifted if the world wants oil prices to g down, Cavusoglu pointed out, adding that the issue cannot be resolved by "threatening one country."

"The whole world needs Venezuela's oil and natural gas. Unfortunately, there is also an embargo on Iranian oil … If you want oil prices to go down, lift sanctions," he urged.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia voted in favor of edging oil output lower by about two million bpd.

U.S. President Joe Biden criticized the kingdom for this decision, warning that "there will be consequences."

