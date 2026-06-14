World Cup broadcasts on hold in Feyli Kermanshah

Shafaq News- Kermanshah

Bureaucratic hurdles prevented cinemas in Iran's western Kermanshah province from obtaining permits to broadcast FIFA World Cup matches live, a local official said on Sunday.

Mohammad Javad Kanjouri, head of the cinema sector at the province's government-affiliated cultural organization, told Iran's Fars News Agency that cinemas are fully equipped with the necessary infrastructure, pointing out that cafes and public venues are already showing World Cup matches.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is the first edition of the tournament to feature 48 teams, expanded from 32. The competition began on June 11 and will run through July 19