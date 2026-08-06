Vinicius Jr extends Real Madrid contract until 2032

Vinicius Jr extends Real Madrid contract until 2032
2026-08-06T23:01:07+00:00

Shafaq News- Madrid

Real Madrid officially extended Vinicius Junior’s contract until June 30, 2032, the Spanish club announced on Thursday, ending months of uncertainty over the Brazilian forward’s future.

The new six-year agreement replaces his previous contract, which was due to expire in June 2027.

Vinicius joined Real Madrid from Flamengo in 2018 and has since become a central figure in the club’s attack.

The 26-year-old has scored in two Champions League final victories, netting the winner against Liverpool in 2022 and adding the second goal against Borussia Dortmund in 2024.

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