Vinicius Jr extends Real Madrid contract until 2032

Shafaq News- Madrid

Real Madrid officially extended Vinicius Junior’s contract until June 30, 2032, the Spanish club announced on Thursday, ending months of uncertainty over the Brazilian forward’s future.

The new six-year agreement replaces his previous contract, which was due to expire in June 2027.

Comunicado Oficial: Vini Jr., renovado hasta 2032. — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) August 6, 2026

Vinicius joined Real Madrid from Flamengo in 2018 and has since become a central figure in the club’s attack.

The 26-year-old has scored in two Champions League final victories, netting the winner against Liverpool in 2022 and adding the second goal against Borussia Dortmund in 2024.