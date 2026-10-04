Shafaq News- Saladin

Iraq’s Federal Integrity Commission (CoI) said on Sunday that it arrested the deputy director of the Al-Ishaqi Grain Complex in Saladin province for allegedly taking money from farmers in exchange for accepting and reclassifying their wheat.

The official manipulated classifications to approve lower-quality shipments containing impurities and admitted receiving payments to process several truckloads under the altered categories, according to the CoI.

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