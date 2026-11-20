Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Interior Ministry's committee responsible for monitoring online content took legal action against Ali Jumaa al-Nadawi over alleged insults to security personnel, a security source told Shafaq News on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, Iraq's Defense Ministry announced plans to prosecute individuals accused of insulting the Iraqi army, saying it would not tolerate attacks on the military institution.

Read more: Legal pursuits in Iraq over blasphemy and “immoral content”