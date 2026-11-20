Shafaq News- Sanaa

The Saudi-led coalition launched a military operation against Houthi missile and drone capabilities in Yemen on Friday, targeting facilities in the capital, Sanaa, and the Red Sea port of Hodeidah, the coalition's official spokesperson Turki Al-Maliki stated.

The coalition destroyed seven military targets used to support Houthi operations, as well as six workshops involved in manufacturing and assembling structures for ballistic missile and drone launch platforms. It also disabled a major Houthi supply depot in Sanaa, according to Al-Maliki.

At Hodeidah port, the coalition targeted operational facilities it accused the Houthis of using to smuggle and transport weapons and ballistic missiles.

التحالف: - استهدفنا قدرات تشغيلية بميناء الحديدة ساهمت بعمليات تهريب ونقل الأسلحة والصواريخ الباليستية. - العملية مستمرة لتدمير أهداف عسكرية وقدرات باليستية بمحافظات صنعاء وصعدة وتعز. https://t.co/WwJYUP8yMr — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) November 20, 2026

Earlier on Friday, the coalition called on civilians to evacuate designated areas of Hodeidah port and reported intercepting several Houthi drones targeting Riyadh and southern Saudi Arabia, along with a ballistic missile. Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV separately reported Saudi strikes in Saada and Sanaa.

In response to the evacuation warning, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree threatened to target Jeddah and other Saudi ports along the Red Sea if the coalition attacked Hodeidah, urging port workers and shipping companies to evacuate.

Saree also threatened to strike Saudi Arabia's Al-Shuqaiq power station within hours in retaliation for alleged Saudi attacks on power stations in Saada and Mokha. He also declared Riyadh's King Abdullah Financial District a military target, calling on employees, workers, and nearby civilians to leave immediately.