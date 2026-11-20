Shafaq News- Sanaa

The Saudi-led coalition called on civilians to evacuate Yemen's Hodeidah port on Friday, while Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV separately reported Saudi strikes across Saada province and the capital, Sanaa.

قيادة القوات المشتركة للتحالف تطلب من المدنيين إخلاء ميناء الحديدة بحسب الخارطة التوضيحية للموقع، وذلك لسلامتهم. https://t.co/FE5Nu6934p — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) November 20, 2026

The coalition's official spokesperson urged civilians to leave the port area identified on an accompanying map for their safety.

Air defenses intercepted and destroyed several drones launched by the Houthis toward Riyadh and southern Saudi Arabia, along with a ballistic missile targeting the southern region, the Saudi-led coalition added.

In response, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree warned that Jeddah port and all Saudi ports along the Red Sea coast would become targets if the coalition carried out its threat to strike Hodeidah. He urged port workers and people nearby to evacuate immediately and called on shipping companies to move their vessels away from the ports.

تعلن القوات المسلحة أن ميناء جدة وجميع موانئ العدو السعودي في ساحل البحر الأحمر ستكون هدفا لقواتنا في حال نفذ العدو تهديداته بقصف ميناء الحديدة. ونحذر الموظفين والعاملين فيها والمتواجدين بالقرب منها بإخلائها فورا والابتعاد عنها وندعو جميع الشركات الملاحية لإخلاء سفنها من تلك الموانئ فورا. — العميد/ يحيى سريع (@Yah_Saree) November 20, 2026

Saree also said Saudi airspace is unsafe for airlines, announcing planned Houthi military operations within hours, excluding the airspace over the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

تحذر القوات المسلحة اليمنية كل الشركات الملاحية الجوية بأن أجواء السعودية غير آمنة لأنها ستكون مسرحا لعملياتنا خلال الساعات القادمة، عدا الأجواء المقدسة في مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة. — العميد/ يحيى سريع (@Yah_Saree) November 20, 2026

Al-Masirah TV reported Saudi artillery shelling in the Al-Ghawr area of Ghamr district and missile strikes on Maran district. Saudi warplanes also struck telecommunications networks in Al-Rahmanayn, Ghamr district, and Rabou al-Hudud in Majz district.

In Sanaa, a Saudi airstrike targeted a food warehouse belonging to a local trader in Shuaub district.

No information was immediately available on casualties or the extent of material damage.