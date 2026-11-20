Shafaq News- Nineveh

Security authorities in Iraq's Nineveh province have ordered security personnel to escort every incoming fuel tanker until unloading is complete, under new measures to prevent fuel smuggling, security sources told Shafaq News on Friday.

The sources said the measures follow directives from Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and include forming a joint security committee headed by Nineveh Operations Commander Major General Abdullah Ramadan, bringing together security agencies to monitor shipments of gasoline, kerosene, and diesel.

According to the sources, verified intelligence revealed shortages in Nineveh's allocated gasoline supply of 3.5 million liters, with one refinery citing a process known as "rotation" to account for missing quantities. The province consequently records a monthly shortfall equivalent to 10–20 fuel tankers.

The new controls cover shipments from the KAR, Karbala, Baiji, and Kirkuk refineries, with KAR supplying the largest share. Fuel transport now relies on operators of private and government-owned filling stations rather than a dedicated government transport company, as was previously the case.

Earlier this week, a joint security committee led by the Mosul district administrator, with personnel from the Operations Command, police, and Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), raided around 15 sites suspected of oil smuggling and black-market fuel trading.

The raids followed a separate investigation into oil smuggling in Jurf Al-Sakhr, also known as Jurf Al-Nasr. Meanwhile, an Iraqi investigative committee traveled from Kirkuk to Al-Sulaymaniyah on November 16 to continue inquiries into suspected oil smuggling, sources told Shafaq News.

Read more: Iraqi forces begin operations under new Jurf Al-Nasr command