Shafaq News

On September 2, 2006, with Iraq sliding into sectarian war, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani gave Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki a warning that still describes Iraq's security problem. He said a government that fails to protect its citizens' lives "opens the way for other forces to take on this task, and this is extremely dangerous." Two decades later, Baghdad is trying to take that ground back from armed factions, and actors on both sides have looked to al-Sistani for religious backing, but he has so far issued no such fatwa.

Tuesday's visit to Najaf, the city where al-Sistani is based, showed how stuck the process is. Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi told security commanders in the city that Iraq has no room for weapons outside state control. The government started its weapons-control process on October 1, with a deadline of June 30, 2027. Three factions have handed over weapons and two others have agreed to do so, according to the government, although several groups dispute Baghdad's description of those understandings. Talks with the remaining factions are close to deadlock, with Kataib Hezbollah and Harakat al-Nujaba among the strongest holdouts. Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada has separately denied signing any agreement concerning the handover of its arsenal.

Both sides have looked to Najaf for religious backing, though in different ways. In May, Monte Carlo Doualiya, citing sources in Muqtada al-Sadr's Patriotic Shiite Movement, reported that al-Sadr and al-Zaidi had sought a new ruling restricting weapons to the state. A year earlier, during the June 2025 Israel-Iran war, an official from Hadi al-Amiri's Fatah Alliance, part of Iraq’s pro-Iranian political camp, publicly said he expected al-Sistani to issue a jihad fatwa against the United States and Israel. Neither produced the ruling its proponents were looking for.

When ISIS overran large parts of Iraq in June 2014, al-Sistani called on able-bodied Iraqis to volunteer for the official security forces. The mobilization that followed fed into what became the Popular Mobilization Forces, a mostly Shiite umbrella later incorporated into the state by law in 2016. A week after the original call, however, al-Sistani's office explicitly clarified that it was not calling for armed militias outside the law, reiterating its longstanding position that weapons should remain under state authority.

Read more: Iraq's armed factions dispute arms deals as June 2027 deadline looms

Dr. Kazem Yawar, a researcher in Iraqi and regional strategic policy, told Shafaq News that the fatwa answered an emergency, and that responding to it did not create a permanent basis for forces parallel to the army and police. "Once the threat receded, the Marja'ia [al-Sistani] wanted Iraq to return to constitutional order, and he did not want its call used as cover for armed groups operating outside the law,” he told Shafaq News.

Yawar describes al-Sistani's role as guidance rather than executive authority. In his reading, a fatwa ordering factions to disarm would risk turning the Marja'ia into the authority deciding who may carry arms, drawing it toward a political role fundamentally different from the one it has maintained in post-2003 Iraq. He contrasts that with Iran's velayat-e faqih, under which the Supreme Leader exercises direct state authority, including over the armed forces.

"The Marja'ia does not want to be above the constitution or a substitute for it," Yawar said. "It does not want its name drawn into the security arena or into daily political conflicts."

Najaf has answered in legal terms each time it has been pressed. During the 2019 protests, when security forces and gunmen killed hundreds of demonstrators, its Friday sermons made restoring state authority through legal channels a precondition for reform. Weeks later, the sermons insisted that only courts may punish crimes.

In November 2024, after meeting UN envoy Mohammed al-Hassan, al-Sistani listed a state monopoly on arms among the conditions for Iraq's stability, next to the rule of law and the fight against corruption. A source close to the Marja'ia told Shafaq News this week that disputes should be settled through the law, without bloodshed, with the courts as the final arbiter, adding that Najaf backs the government's efforts to enforce the law.

Read more: Iraq's disarmament deadline pits Baghdad against Iran-aligned factions

The war on Iran tested the same restraint from the other direction. After Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in late February, al-Sistani mourned him and urged Iranians to preserve their unity. On March 4, he condemned the continuing military campaign and called for a peaceful resolution under international law. A week later, his office wished Iran's newly selected leader success in serving the Iranian people and preserving national unity. None of those statements called Iraqis to arms.

Al-Sistani's distance from politics is also deliberate. In 2010, his office denied reports, attributed to an unnamed "aide," that it had backed alliances or candidates for prime minister, and it said it stood at the same distance from all political forces. Before the 2018 elections, it warned that no one should use its name for electoral gain.

Al-Sistani has not received an Iraqi prime minister since meeting Haider al-Abadi in April 2015. In January, his son Mohammed Reza told the Coordination Framework, the alliance of Shiite parties that dominates parliament, that Najaf would not weigh in on the choice of the next prime minister.

Some in Baghdad doubt a fatwa would change much. In 2021, Aqeel al-Rudaini of al-Abadi's Nasr Coalition told Shafaq News that ending uncontrolled weapons needs political will more than religious rulings. His reason was that the weapons belong to political forces whose influence depends on them. The holdout factions also look elsewhere for religious authority. Kataib Hezbollah follows the doctrine of Wilayat al-Faqih and recognizes Iran's Supreme Leader as its highest religious-political authority, and in early November Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani said the "resistance front" had pledged "absolute loyalty" to directives from Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

By not issuing such a ruling, al-Sistani leaves implementation to the political and legal process, where his public statements have consistently placed responsibility. That puts the burden on al-Zaidi's government to carry it without religious backing. Meanwhile, the factions can still claim a fatwa that was never formally revoked.

The longer-term dilemma is whether the Marja'ia will preserve the same restraint after al-Sistani, now 96. For now, the answer to Iraq's weapons problem remains where Najaf has repeatedly placed it: with the state, the law and the institutions responsible for enforcing both.

Read more: Najaf’s religious authority: A centuries-old voice for stability in Iraq

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.