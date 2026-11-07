Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada, an Iran-aligned Iraqi armed faction, on Saturday denied signing any document concerning the handover of its weapons, responding to remarks by Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

In a statement, the group rejected “inaccurate remarks by Hussein,” stressing that it had neither announced, endorsed, nor signed any position concerning its weapons. “We signed a sovereignty agreement alongside three other armed factions, Coordination Framework parties, and the prime minister,” it added, affirming that it remained committed to its terms.

Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada also urged all spokespersons, particularly government officials, to ensure accuracy and responsibility when sharing information and making public statements to avoid confusion or misleading public opinion.

Earlier on Saturday, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi had reached understandings with four armed factions on the weapons issue. Hussein said Asaib Ahl al-Haq and the Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada had agreed to regulate their weapons, while negotiations with Harakat al-Nujaba and Kataib Hezbollah were still ongoing.

Read more: Four Iraqi factions set conditions for weapons control