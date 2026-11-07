Shafaq News- Baghdad

Bahrain has decided to return its ambassador to Iraq, Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani informed his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, during a phone call on Saturday.

Iraq-Bahrain relations have faced periodic tensions, with Bahrain recalling its ambassador, Salah Al-Maliki, from Baghdad in June 2019 after protesters breached the area surrounding its embassy. Ties stabilized with the appointment of Ambassador Khalid Al-Mansour in 2024, but Manama summoned Iraq's chargé d'affaires in April 2026 to protest security threats and regional developments.

Hussein expressed appreciation and reaffirmed Iraq's interest in strengthening bilateral relations across various sectors.

The two ministers discussed Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's recent visit to Bahrain, including his meetings with the Crown Prince and other government officials. They also reviewed regional developments and agreed to maintain coordination and consultations over ongoing tensions.

Amer Al-Fayez, a senior member of Iraq's Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) and leader of the Tasmeem Alliance, told Shafaq News that the coalition would hold its regular meeting on November 9, with Al-Zaidi expected to brief members on his Bahrain visit.

The meeting will also address proposed amendments to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and federal budget laws, particularly the budget legislation, alongside domestic and regional security and Iraq's role in maintaining regional stability, according to Al-Fayez.