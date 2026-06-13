Iraq’s Al-Zaidi seeks consensus on remaining ministries

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has received authorization from the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF), the country's largest parliamentary bloc, to advance efforts to fill the remaining vacant cabinet posts.

CF member Amer al-Fayez told Shafaq News on Saturday that al-Zaidi is working with political parties participating in the government to identify candidates for the unfilled ministries. Once consensus is reached, the nominees will be submitted to the Framework for approval.

Al-Fayez noted that parliament is currently in legislative recess, meaning completion of the cabinet lineup would require an extraordinary session convened by Speaker Haibet al-Halbousi. Otherwise, lawmakers are expected to take up the matter after the recess ends in early July.

Parliament approved al-Zaidi's government and ministerial program on May 14, granting confidence to 14 ministers, while voting on the remaining nine cabinet posts was postponed amid disputes over their allocation.

Read more: Al-Zaidi named Iraq's prime minister: Easy nomination, harder road ahead