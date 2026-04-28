Iraq’s CF grants PM-designate full authority to form cabinet

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Coordination Framework (CF) agreed Tuesday to give Prime Minister-designate Ali al-Zaidi full authority to form his cabinet, following a meeting attended by caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

According to a statement, participants discussed cabinet formation and mechanisms for resolving political entitlements, emphasizing adherence to constitutional timelines.

Leaders called for appointments based on integrity, competence, and national responsibility, and stressed the need for cohesion within the incoming government.

The bloc had nominated al-Zaidi yesterday after al-Sudani and former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki withdrew from the race.

Read more: Ali al-Zaidi named Iraq's prime minister: Easy nomination, harder road ahead