Basim al-Badri CF's compromise candidate for Iraq’s Prime Minister

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Basim al-Badri has emerged as a leading compromise candidate within the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) for Iraq's next prime minister, Amer al-Fayez, a CF leader and head of the Tasmim parliamentary bloc, told Shafaq News Saturday.

A separate source told Shafaq News that the Reconstruction and Development Coalition, headed by caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, and the State of Law Coalition, headed by former prime minister Nouri al-Maliki, had reached an understanding to back a consensus figure, with al-Badri's name set to be tabled at the upcoming meeting. "He has higher chances as a settlement candidate inside the Framework," the source said.

Al-Badri heads the Accountability and Justice Commission and is a member of the Islamic Dawa Party, led by al-Maliki, with connections inside and outside the country. Former Deputy Parliament Speaker Mohsen al-Mandalawi was also named as a competing candidate still in the running.

Parliament Speaker Haibet al-Halbousi has called on the largest parliamentary bloc to name its prime ministerial candidate within 15 days under Article 76 of the constitution, following Saturday's election of Nizar Amedi as president.

Read more: Iraq Government Formation: The Constitution that cannot enforce its own deadlines