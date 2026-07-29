Iraqi PM to attend emergency CF security meeting

Shafaq News- Baghdad (Updated at 20:59)

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi is set to join leaders of Iraq’s ruling Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) at an emergency meeting on Wednesday night to discuss the joint US-Saudi airstrikes on Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) sites, a source told Shafaq News.

The meeting at the Government Palace will focus on the security situation, the consequences of the strikes, and threats by Iraqi armed factions to retaliate, according to the source.

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CF leaders earlier today condemned the strikes, which killed 20 PMF members and wounded 32 others across seven Iraqi provinces in a preliminary toll.

Al-Zaidi visited the PMF headquarters of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) after the strikes and met its chairman along with a number of the body's commanders and security officials. He directed that"the families of the martyrs be honored" and that the wounded receive full medical care, including transfer outside Iraq for treatment if their condition requires it.

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