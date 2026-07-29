Al-Zaidi to honor PMF families after US-Saudi strikes

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi visited the headquarters of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) on Wednesday and met its chairman, Falih al-Fayyadh, along with a number of the body's commanders and security officials, hours after the US-Saudi attacks that killed 20 and injured 32 others.

A statement by his office said that he directed that “the families of the martyrs be honored" and the wounded receive full medical care, including transfer outside Iraq for treatment if their condition requires it.

Al-Fayyadh expressed the PMF’s readiness to protect the country's security and sovereignty and confront any attacks targeting Iraq and its security institutions, according to a group’s statement.

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