KRG warns attacks threaten Iraqi Kurdistan’s stability

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) warned on Wednesday that the recent “terrorist attacks” threaten the safety of its citizens and the interests of both Iraqi Kurdistan (KRI) and Iraq.

In a statement, the Council of Ministers maintained that the KRI has never been party to the tensions and conflicts of the region and has consistently supported peace, dialogue, and good neighborly relations.

A day earlier, Interior Minister Reber Ahmed noted that the KRI was coming under attacks from multiple directions, with repeated strikes causing civilian casualties and damage to security forces. “We do not accept that the KRI becomes an arena for settling conflicts.”

Nearly 20 drone and missile attacks have hit areas near US-linked sites and bases of Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in Erbil and Al-Sulaymaniyah since July 17, killing at least nine members of the groups and wounding six others, all from the Iranian Kurdish opposition groups. Iran has claimed responsibility, while no Iraqi armed faction has acknowledged involvement. Kataib Sayyid Al-Shuhada denied launching operations from Iraqi territory, and Saraya Awliya Al-Dam dismissed allegations linking it to the attacks as “false and unsupported by evidence.”

Read more: Two weeks of attacks on Iraqi Kurdistan, Iran claims US damage