Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli artillery struck a house in Aita Al-Jabal in southern Lebanon’s Bint Jbeil district, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported on Saturday.

The shelling coincided with machine-gun fire toward the area, the agency said. In Marjaayoun district, Israeli forces carried out a demolition operation in Bani Hayyan and military operations in Khiam. An explosion was also reported in Qantara, while artillery shelled the outskirts of Wadi Al-Hujair.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry recorded 4,390 people killed and 12,429 wounded between March 2 and November 5, bringing the total since October 8, 2023, to 8,957 killed and 30,665 wounded.