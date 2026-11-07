Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi has cancelled three leases at Mosul International Airport that were signed in with companies linked to armed groups, according to an informed source and contract documents obtained by Shafaq News.

The source said Al-Zaidi ordered the contracts, which cover the airport's check-in counters, internal car park and taxi office, to be reassigned to international firms. Hussein Ali Hussein Jaber, director of the Iraqi Airports Administration, signed all three on behalf of the Transport Ministry. Each was set for three years, renewable once with a 2% increase.

Contract Terms

The largest deal went to Sama Al-Matar for General Trade and Contracting, represented by its authorised director, Hamza Mohammed Abdul Latif. It leased the airport's 4,228-square-meter uncovered internal car park for 1.776 billion dinars (about $1.17 million) over three years, including water, electricity and security fees. The first year's rent of 591.9 million dinars (about $389,000) was due on handover, and the company was given up to 12 months to rehabilitate the site outside the contract period.

Sky Plus, a UAE-registered aircraft management and operation company, leased seven check-in counters covering 42 square meters in the passenger terminal to provide passenger handling services. The rent was set at $58,800 a year, or $176,400 over three years, including service and security fees. The company would also pay 25% of its net revenue, a share that rises by 2% each year. The contract allows Sky Plus to sublease the space in whole or in part. It lists Faisal Ghazi Faisal Al-Ahmad as the company's authorised director in Iraq.

The taxi office contract went to Basra-based Al-Faisal Al-Shamikh for General Trade and Contracting, whose authorised director is named in the documents as Faisal Ghazi Faisal. The company leased a 4-square-meter office in the arrivals hall for 5.6 million dinars a year (about $3,700), or 16.8 million dinars over three years. It would also pay 20% of its annual revenue and was required to run 2025-model cars serving all of Nineveh province.

Airport Operations

Earlier on Saturday, Al-Zaidi met Nineveh Governor Abdul Qadir Al-Dakhil and directed officials to speed up the airport's operation. According to an official statement, he called for contracts with reputable, specialised international companies to operate and jointly manage the airport.

Mosul International Airport was destroyed during the war against ISIS and resumed flights to Baghdad in November 2025. In October, Al-Zaidi invited international firms to invest in the airport and upgrade its services.

On Thursday, a government source told Shafaq News that talks on disarming Iraq's armed factions had reached a near-deadlock, adding that the factions had intensified their criticism of Al-Zaidi, his government and the Coordination Framework.

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