Iraqi PM to inaugurate Mosul International Airport

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani is scheduled to visit the city of Mosul on Wednesday to inaugurate several strategic projects, a government source in Nineveh province told Shafaq News.

According to the source, the Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes several ministers to launch infrastructure and service projects across the city.

Mosul International Airport, originally devastated during ISIS’s occupation of the city, began reconstruction efforts in 2023. The project has been funded through Nineveh’s local government budget, with direct coordination from the Ministries of Transport and Interior, the Civil Aviation Authority, and the Border Ports Commission.

In May, Nineveh Governor Abdul Qader al-Dakhil announced the successful landing of a test flight by Iraqi Airways at the airport.

Mosul Airport Director Ammar al-Bayati confirmed on Tuesday that the airport is now ready for launch, with all infrastructure and technical work completed, adding that the project has entered the operational phase, including selecting a private company to manage the facility.

Al-Bayati revealed that a specialized committee has been formed to evaluate four operating proposals submitted by two Turkish firms, one Omani, and one Iraqi. The evaluation process is expected to take at least two months to ensure compliance with international standards before the airport opens to commercial flights.

The airport’s reopening is expected to play a vital role in reviving Mosul’s economy and enhancing connectivity for the province. Additional stops during the Prime Minister’s visit may include the historic al-Nuri Mosque and its iconic leaning minaret, al-Hadba, which are undergoing restoration.