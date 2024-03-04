Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani arrived in Nineveh to inaugurate several projects.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that Al-Sudani landed at Qayyarah Military Airport in Mosul and was received by Nineveh Governor Abdul Qadir al-Dakhil and other officials.

The one-day visit began with laying the foundation stone for Al-Ghazlani City, "a significant project aimed at alleviating the housing crisis in Mosul." al-Dakhil said to our agency.

In 2023, the Iraqi cabinet approved the “conversion of Al-Ghazlani Camp into an investment opportunity, granting 3,000 dunums to the Ministry of Defense and 4,800 dunums to Mosul Municipality for residential complexes.”

Notably, the Camp, once the largest Iraqi army camp in Mosul, was used by ISIS as a major base when it seized control of the city in 2014.

During his visit to Nineveh, the Prime Minister's itinerary includes opening Rabia General Hospital in the Rabia district, northwest of Mosul, with a capacity of 100 beds.

Additionally, he is set to visit Sinjar District, specifically the headquarters of the 20th Division, to meet with local leaders and government department directors. The visit includes a review of conditions in Sinjar District.

Iraqi Prime Minister inaugurates key projects in Nineveh

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani arrived in Nineveh to inaugurate several projects.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that Al-Sudani landed at Qayyarah Military Airport in Mosul and was received by Nineveh Governor Abdul Qadir al-Dakhil and other officials.

The one-day visit began with laying the foundation stone for Al-Ghazlani City, "a significant project aimed at alleviating the housing crisis in Mosul." al-Dakhil said to our agency.

In 2023, the Iraqi cabinet approved the “conversion of Al-Ghazlani Camp into an investment opportunity, granting 3,000 dunums to the Ministry of Defense and 4,800 dunums to Mosul Municipality for residential complexes.”

Notably, the Camp, once the largest Iraqi army camp in Mosul, was used by ISIS as a major base when it seized control of the city in 2014.

During his visit to Nineveh, the Prime Minister's itinerary includes opening Rabia General Hospital in the Rabia district, northwest of Mosul, with a capacity of 100 beds.

Additionally, he is set to visit Sinjar District, specifically the headquarters of the 20th Division, to meet with local leaders and government department directors. The visit includes a review of conditions in Sinjar District.