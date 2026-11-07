Shafaq News- Damascus

Israeli forces broke into a school during an incursion involving 14 military vehicles in Al-Samadaniyah, in southern Syria’s Quneitra province, a Shafaq News correspondent reported on Saturday.

The troops forced open the school’s door and deployed throughout the surrounding residential neighborhood. Two Israeli military vehicles separately entered southern Quneitra through Abu Al-Ghaithar gate and headed toward Al-Hanout farm.

The Sijil Center, which monitors Israeli military activity in Syria, recorded 395 incidents in October, up 41.1% from 280 in September and the highest monthly total through October 2026. Since December 8, 2024, the center has documented at least 38 civilian deaths in Syria and the detention of 287 people by Israeli forces in southern Syria. Its November 2 report said 36 of those people remained in custody.