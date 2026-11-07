Shafaq News- Tampa

US Central Command (CENTCOM) set up a task force on Saturday to disrupt the movement of advanced weapons, dual-use technologies, sanctioned materials and illegal revenue across Iran’s land borders and the Caspian Sea.

Task Force Iron Gate, a team of about 20 civilian and military personnel based in Tampa, Florida, will coordinate with other US government agencies. CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper said it builds on the naval blockade and will further limit Tehran’s ability to finance terrorism, rebuild weapons factories and replenish its military.

According to CENTCOM, the blockade, which Washington resumed on July 14, has prevented Iran from exporting more than $25 billion worth of crude oil in recent months.

https://t.co/xUcO520Enu — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) November 7, 2026

Earlier on Saturday, CENTCOM said the State Department’s Rewards for Justice program is offering up to $20 million and possible relocation for information on Iran’s nuclear program, including its facilities, equipment, and associated personnel, such as members of the scientific community, or the movement of any of them.