Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Saturday’s trading unchanged in Baghdad but higher in Erbil, trading at around 168,000 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchange markets at 168,300 dinars per 100 dollars, the same rates recorded during the morning session.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 168,750 dinars and bought it at 167,750 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 168,350 dinars and buying prices at 168,250 dinars.