Shafaq News- Baghdad

The United States formally asked Iraq to close all but two border crossings with Iran, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told Al Jazeera on Saturday.

According to Hussein, Baghdad had told Tehran it welcomed friendship and an alliance while rejecting Iranian interference in Iraqi affairs. Baghdad was also in contact with Tehran over Iraqi armed factions’ weapons, he added, arguing that bringing weapons under state control should be achieved through dialogue rather than armed confrontation.

Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi had reached understandings with four factions over their weapons, Hussein said. Asaib Ahl Al-Haq and Kataib Sayyid Al-Shuhada had agreed to weapons controls, while negotiations continued with Harakat Al-Nujaba and Kataib Hezbollah.

Read more: Asaib Ahl Al-Haq joins cabinet as hardliners reject disarmament deadline

According to the foreign minister, Iraq had information that foreign actors were using its territory to attack neighboring countries, and Baghdad was now seeking to resolve its differences with Saudi Arabia through “frank dialogue.”

On October 21, Iraq closed Al-Sheeb crossing in Maysan province until further notice. Government spokesperson Haider Al-Aboudi attributed the suspension to technical and operational shortcomings. Authorities had also temporarily closed Al-Sheeb, Shalamcheh, and Mandali on September 12 to review security and administrative procedures.