Shafaq News- Maysan

Iraq's federal government ordered the closure of the Al-Sheeb border crossing with Iran until further notice, an informed source at Maysan Provincial Council told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

The closure will begin on October 21 at 6 a.m. for technical reasons, the source said, without providing further details.

On September 12, Iraqi authorities temporarily shut the Al-Sheeb, Shalamcheh, and Mandali border crossings to review security and administrative procedures.